Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Down 2.1%

LEN stock opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

