Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

RIO opened at $61.09 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

