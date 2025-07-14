Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.8% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 269,786 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in Shopify by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 9,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

