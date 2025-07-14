Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CTO Jay S. Stout Sells 1,519 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $26,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 207,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,161.76. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Immunovant Trading Up 3.6%

IMVT stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Immunovant by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Immunovant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

