GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

GBank Financial Price Performance

GBFH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

