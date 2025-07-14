GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
GBank Financial Price Performance
GBFH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
GBank Financial Company Profile
