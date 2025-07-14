Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $179.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $104.84 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

