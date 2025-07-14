Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oil States International

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $350.18 million, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.82. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.