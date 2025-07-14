Wall Street Zen Upgrades Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.65.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $57.48.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. Celsius’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,965. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

