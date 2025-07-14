Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) Insider Sells A$42,500.00 in Stock

Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Ho sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$42,500.00 ($27,960.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Bioxyne Limited, a life sciences and consumer health products company, manufactures and distributes consumer health products, patented probiotics, health supplements, therapeutic goods, and alternative medicines in the United Kingdom, Japan, Europe, and Australia. The company manufactures, commercializes, and distributes plant-based wellness products and supplements, including cannabinoids, cannabis extracts, vitamins, manuka honey, skin care products, and mushroom complexes.

