Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) Insider Sells A$42,500.00 in Stock

Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Ho sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$42,500.00 ($27,960.53).
Bioxyne Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.78.
Bioxyne Company Profile
