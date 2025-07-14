8X8’s (EGHT) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

8X8 stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $259.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.83. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 103,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $185,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,781,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,669,463.17. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 312,470 shares of company stock worth $569,620 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in 8X8 by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

