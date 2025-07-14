Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.19 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.