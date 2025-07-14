Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

MCRI stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $96.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

