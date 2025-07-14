Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after acquiring an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $279,103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,658,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

RF stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

