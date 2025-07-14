Xponance Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

