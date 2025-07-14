FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $446.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

