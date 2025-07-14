Xponance Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

