Xponance Inc. Buys 885 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.83 on Monday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

