Diversify Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 982.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

