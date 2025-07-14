Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $20,729,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $71.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $581,412.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,510,458.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $507,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,384.76. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,723 shares of company stock valued at $43,802,902 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Arete initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

