Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4%

AEM opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.