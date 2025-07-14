Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,018,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,048,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

