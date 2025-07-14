Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,678 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

