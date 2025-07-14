Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $460,541,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,022,000 after acquiring an additional 190,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,536. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.89.

Gartner Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of IT opened at $374.19 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

