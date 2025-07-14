Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 984 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 719,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after acquiring an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 700,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 415,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.95 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

