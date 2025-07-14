Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,844,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

