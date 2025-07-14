Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,626,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,086 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $135.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

