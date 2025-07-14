Allworth Financial LP Sells 17,197 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,348,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

