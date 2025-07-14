Allworth Financial LP Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Down 0.0%

ASML opened at $801.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.64. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,098.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.