Allworth Financial LP Sells 760 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

