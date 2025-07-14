Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.58.

MET stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

