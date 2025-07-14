Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 5,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Partners in Financial Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 106,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

