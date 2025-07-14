Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.85 price target (up from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $12.66 on Monday. Silver Standard Resources has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

