State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,584 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $258.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

