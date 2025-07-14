Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Immunocore worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $15,322,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $11,897,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

