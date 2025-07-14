Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $197.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

