Brokerages Set Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Target Price at $165.63

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $206.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $211.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

