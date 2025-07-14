Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

HROW stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Harrow has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Harrow by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Harrow by 2,401.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harrow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Harrow by 769.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harrow by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

