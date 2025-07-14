ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

GWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ESS Tech from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.50 target price on ESS Tech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. ( NYSE:GWH Free Report ) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWH opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. ESS Tech has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.16. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 215.91% and a negative net margin of 2,067.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.