State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.