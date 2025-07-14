Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $279,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after acquiring an additional 463,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6,387.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 395,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GD opened at $302.20 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.48 and its 200-day moving average is $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

