NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,454.54. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.88 per share, with a total value of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,464.64. This represents a 28.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $235,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,606,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,978,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after buying an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

