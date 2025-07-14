State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 60.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9%

WAL stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

