Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,054,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 581,475 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 524,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,838,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $57.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $3,533,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

