Xponance Inc. Buys 11,058 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares during the period.

Entegris stock opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.40.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

