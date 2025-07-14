Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $75.49 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

