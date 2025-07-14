Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,826,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after buying an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,112,000 after buying an additional 3,460,328 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 2,524,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,444.08. This trade represents a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.