Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $20,085,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,481,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,005,491.58. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Coupang Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

