West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $226.93 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.