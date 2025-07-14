Xponance Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $126.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

