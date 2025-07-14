Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

